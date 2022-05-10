Business Break
Sunshine galore Tuesday, Warmer afternoons ahead as we stay dry

Tyler’s forecast
Sunny and warmer on this Tuesday with highs at least in the 80s.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Full sunshine today will lead to a warmer afternoon. Everyone tops out between 80 and 85 Tuesday afternoon. Clear and comfy tonight with lows early Wednesday mostly in the mid 50s to near 60. A few clouds could stream in from the north from time to time Wednesday. Warm mid 80s expected for most but it won’t be humid just yet. Plenty of sun returns Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. A system spinning off the east coast of the U.S. tries to head westward into northeast Florida, Georgia or South Carolina late in the week. That starts to bring back a mix of sun and clouds Friday with noticeable humidity through the weekend with low-end rain chances between 10 ad 30% at this point. Therefore, coverage isn’t expected to be widespread in the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 80s. The 90s return next week. Some of the hottest spots could reach 95°+. As rain chances drop off again, drought conditions are expected to worsen as the ground really dries out.

