Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Synagogue burns in Florida; ATF investigating

Torah scrolls rescued from the rubble at Chabad FSU. The rabbi said they are likely...
Torah scrolls rescued from the rubble at Chabad FSU. The rabbi said they are likely unsalvageable.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Flames transformed a synagogue, Chabad FSU, into ashes Sunday morning, stunning the Tallahassee Jewish community and sparking an effort to move forward.

Investigators from both the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were on the scene Monday, combing through the rubble.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman was out of town when the fire erupted. He received an urgent phone call from his son, who was still at the family’s property next to the Chabad House. He had heard what sounded like explosions. Now, their house of worship was burning to the ground.

“My first reaction was crying,” Rabbi Oirechman said.

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Chabad House FSU early Sunday morning....
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Chabad House FSU early Sunday morning. The building is believed to be a total loss(TFD)

Monday afternoon, workers were able to retrieve two sacred Torah scrolls from the church’s rubble. They were badly damaged by both water and smoke.

“Seeing the burnt Torah scrolls, that’s difficult,” he said.

Max James is a Florida State University student who says he rediscovered his faith at Chabad FSU.

“It’s a loss of a home, really,” he said. “I didn’t even process it, really. This was the last thing we could expect.”

Misha Leah Bertch is a family friend of Rabbi Oirechman. She realized his family isn’t used to needing help. More often, they offer solace to others in need.

“I expect him to take care of everyone else because that’s how they are. We’re trying to be here for them,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An ATF spokesperson told WCTV the agency was asked to assist the investigation by the state. The State Fire Marshall’s Office had not yet returned a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the group is already forming plans to rebuild. A new fundraising campaign is underway. The rabbi said he plans to open a temporary structure in time for the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Dolly Parton is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the fast-food chain’s Mexican...
Dolly Parton to star in musical about the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza
Ukraine's doctors are battling on the front lines, treating many critical wounds they've never...
Ukrainians deal with scars of war
Ex-officer dead, inmate captured after chase in Indiana
Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA may move up timeline for young children’s COVID-19 vaccine