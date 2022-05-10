Business Break
Warm & Dry Through Thursday; Low-End Rain Chances Friday & Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will continue the forecast for cool mornings for the next few days with mid to upper 50s in many spots, and some lower 60s back in the forecast for some by late in the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with good amounts of sunshine both days. We will see those highs back off to the lower 80s on Friday as we mention a few isolated showers in the forecast. For the weekend, Saturday looks very warm and mostly dry with only a slight chance at a passing shower or storm. On Sunday, the rain coverage goes up a little bit, but we’re only expecting a 20% coverage of afternoon or evening showers or storms. Highs look to climb to the 90 degree mark, and that may be a sign of things to come next week with low to mid 90s in the forecast for Monday through Thursday. The rain coverage stays pretty low, but there’s a chance we will see an increase in the rain chances by next Thursday into next Friday. We’ll keep an eye on that for you!

