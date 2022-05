HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Hamilton has made history with its newly named mayor.

Ransom Farley, the current pro-tem, has been named as the first African-American mayor of Hamilton.

The city’s previous mayor, Julie Brown, resigned.

Farley assumed the position on May 9 and will remain in the position until the next election in November 2023.

