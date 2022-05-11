City of Opelika invites community to free lunchtime concert every Wednesday in May

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s about that time. Opelika wants you to join them in celebrating the arrival of summer with a free lunchtime concert every Wednesday in May.

Noon Tunes kicked off this Wednesday at noon and ended at 1 p.m.

You can bring your lunch to the Courthouse Square for an hour of unforgettable musical entertainment.

Enjoy your lunch break with tunes covered by today’s country artists, soft rock and more.

“People are looking for something fun to do as the weather warms up. They want to get outside and enjoy themselves in the nice sunshine and it’s a convenient location you’ve got the beautiful fountain on the square and it just makes it a nice atmosphere,” said Opelika Parks and Recs Public Relations Coordinator Laura Leigh Chesser

Opelika will hold the following Noon Tunes on May 18.

For more information and the music lineup, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.