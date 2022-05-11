Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Opelika invites community to free lunchtime concert every Wednesday in May

(Source: City of Opelika)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s about that time. Opelika wants you to join them in celebrating the arrival of summer with a free lunchtime concert every Wednesday in May.

Noon Tunes kicked off this Wednesday at noon and ended at 1 p.m.

You can bring your lunch to the Courthouse Square for an hour of unforgettable musical entertainment.

Enjoy your lunch break with tunes covered by today’s country artists, soft rock and more.

“People are looking for something fun to do as the weather warms up. They want to get outside and enjoy themselves in the nice sunshine and it’s a convenient location you’ve got the beautiful fountain on the square and it just makes it a nice atmosphere,” said Opelika Parks and Recs Public Relations Coordinator Laura Leigh Chesser

Opelika will hold the following Noon Tunes on May 18.

For more information and the music lineup, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Liberty Theatre in Columbus receives $50K Historic Preservation Grant
Fox, Liberty Theatre host donation ceremony to celebrate Historic Preservation Month
City of Hamilton names first Black mayor
City of Hamilton names first Black mayor
Columbus Health Department to host Dad’s Baby Boot Camp this Saturday
Columbus Police Department hosts 39th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run