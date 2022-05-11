Columbus councilwoman appointed to ACCG Board of Managers

CHATTAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus and Muscogee County Councilor Toyia Tucker was recently appointed to serve as the Consolidated Government’s representative on the Association County Commissioners (ACCG) of Georgia Board of Managers.

Tucker and other board members were sworn in during a special luncheon at the ACCG’s annual conference last week in Chatham County.

“I’m truly honored to be nominated and elected by my peers,” she said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to serve as the Consolidated Government Representative for 159 counties in our great state of Georgia. ACCG is an amazing nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing the necessary leadership, services, and programs to meet the health, safety, and welfare needs of all Georgians. I am very proud to serve with an awesome group of amazing leaders.”

Over the next year, Tucker will work alongside other board members to lead the association and guide policies.

“Elected by their peers each spring, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serve as decisionmakers on behalf of our organization,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “I would like to congratulate our newly installed Board and look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of advancing Georgia’s counties.”

Formed in 1914, officials say the organization today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties.

To view a complete list of the 2022-2023 ACCG Board of Managers, click here.

