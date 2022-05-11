Columbus Health Department to host Dad’s Baby Boot Camp this Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are a new dad or are expecting to be a father and not exactly sure how to bond with your new baby, there’s a program for you.

The Columbus Health Department is holding a Baby Boot Camp. It is all a part of their Fatherhood Initiative.

This Saturday, May 14, veteran dads will work with new fathers to learn how to feed and change diapers, perform infant CPR, engage the baby, and put the baby to bed using “safe sleep” techniques.

Jerome Dingle of Fatherhood Engagement Specialist says dads don’t always have the opportunity to learn these basics, and this boot camp will give them the confidence they need to become great dads.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it’s free, but registration is required.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.