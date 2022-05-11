Experts advice on current baby formula shortage intake

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Baby formula is still challenging to find months after a significant US producer halted production in February.

When speaking with a mom, they said it has been hard finding baby formula alternatives.

Experts warn the national shortage of baby formula is getting worse.

Numbers shared by professional analysis firm Data-sembly reveal the out-of-stock rate for baby formula is at 40-percent at US retailers.

Officials with the US Food and Drug Administration are working with manufacturers to boost capacity, but in the meantime, the agency advises mothers not to make homemade baby formula.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Health agrees.

“Making your own formula can be dangerous, especially for young infants, because the amount of sodium and potassium and other electrolytes are very tightly regulated. It’s also possible to introduce contamination into formula, which can make babies sick.”

Mothers Milk Band of Alabama is a place for mothers with excess pump breastmilk to donate it to their organization and help near hospitals for infants and community members with health problems; click here.

Executive Director Kristina Habchi says always check with your pediatricians for formula or WIC.

WIC is a particular supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) that helps the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age five who are at risk.

“Always talk to your pediatricians first before switching a formula for your kid. If you have a highly sensitive child. If they qualify for WIC its based on income and family size they will be able to receive formula if not, WIC will direct them where to go.”

Stubblefield says do not buy baby formula online unless it’s a reliable brand and resource. He also emphasizes not to purchase from overseas because they sometimes are not FDA approved and can cause health issues to the child.

“Many different retailers and pharmacies you might not think about like small pharmacies or small stores. Another thing to think about is to not over buy because this is affecting many many people.”

Doctors want to remind you to always talk to your pediatrician before making significant changes to your baby’s diet.

Moms also said to follow local Facebook pages they can help let moms know where to find baby formula that is in stock in the area.

They say locals are constantly posting pictures to help current mothers out.

