Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is still seeking answers for a missing woman.

Dale Pearl Smith was last seen on Mother’s Day on May 11, 1987 - 35 years ago today. Smith was seen on Westmoreland Road in Columbus and her clothing description is unknown.

When Dale went missing, she was 54 years old. Today, she would be 89 years old.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit 706-653-3449.

