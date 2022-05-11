Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years

Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is still seeking answers for a missing woman.

Dale Pearl Smith was last seen on Mother’s Day on May 11, 1987 - 35 years ago today. Smith was seen on Westmoreland Road in Columbus and her clothing description is unknown.

When Dale went missing, she was 54 years old.  Today, she would be 89 years old. 

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

One injured in single-vehicle wreck on Lee Rd. 158 in Salem
City of Hamilton names first Black mayor
City of Hamilton names first Black mayor
Nonprofit lender to assist Auburn startups with funding opportunities
Georgia Senate District 29 ballot preview