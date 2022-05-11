Business Break
Fox, Liberty Theatre host donation ceremony to celebrate Historic Preservation Month

Liberty Theatre in Columbus receives $50K Historic Preservation Grant
Liberty Theatre in Columbus receives $50K Historic Preservation Grant((Source: WTVM))
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Fox Theatre and the Liberty Theatre hosted a check presentation ceremony, which recognized their recent project partially funded by an FTI grant award.

The donation ceremony celebrated this important organization in our community and the importance of National Historic Preservation Month, celebrated across the nation each May.

The month celebrates heritage through historic places in our nation.

“Yes, its so important to have this check because we are a history black theatre in Columbus Ga one of four in the state of Ga .its important because we need to preserve our legacy,” said Delois Decarr, chair of the board of Liberty.

The $25,000 will help the theatre move forward with upcoming events, repairs, etc.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

