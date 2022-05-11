Business Break
Ga. Planned Parenthood assures patients safe, legal access to contraceptives amid abortion opinion leak

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been just over a week since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade opinion was leaked.

Planned Parenthood says they have received tons of calls indicating fear across the state.

Officials say people have been calling their Patient Access Centers, wanting to know how much Plan B they could stock up on.

They’ve also wanted to know how much birth control they can get.

Planned Parenthood says concern comes after the Supreme Court draft opinion indicated they might overturn the landmark decision.

However, with the documents only an opinion, Planned Parenthood says they’ve reminded people that abortions are still safe and legal in Georgia.

“We are encouraging people to donate to local abortion funds. And for us at Planned Parenthood, we’ve actually hired a patient navigator would that started with us back in March,” said Planned Parenthood Director of Communications Lauren Frazier.

She says the office’s new patient navigator will help direct patients to access states if they can no longer get care here in Georgia.

Fraizer adds the job will also include ensuring patients can catch a flight if needed, cover hotel fees and eat.

