Advertisement

Lee County man arrested for sexual solicitation of 12-year-old girl

Robert Joseph Stetina
Robert Joseph Stetina(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for requesting sexual favors from an underage female.

On April 7, investigators in Lee County received information from another agency regarding Robert Joseph Stetina and his sexual solicitation of what he thought to be a 12-year-old girl.

Through further investigation, it was discovered the suspect sent child pornography and nude pictures of himself to the alleged 12-year-old.

Lee County authorities obtained arrest warrants for Stetina on May 11 and conducted a search warrant at his residence in the 300 block of North 2nd Street in Opelika.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail on a $31,000 bond.

Stetina was already out of jail on a $210,000 bond for a previous arrest on February 8, where he was charged with 21 counts of possession of child porn.

During this arrest, officials charged Stetina with one count of child solicitation by computer and one count of distributing child porn to minors.

More charges are expected.

If anyone has information about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

