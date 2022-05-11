Business Break
Muscogee County School District celebrates graduating students entering the Armed Forces

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Often, we tell you about signing for college sports, but tonight the Muscogee County School District honored graduates who have committed to enter one of the branches of the Armed Forces.

These brave women and men are taking steps to protect us from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Signees from different schools in the area gathered at Carver High School today.

The students are either going to a military school or joining a military branch.

Family members and teachers were there to show their support.

Congratulations to all the future heroes going to serve our country.

