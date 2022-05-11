Business Break
Police Benevolent Association announces mayoral endorsement at Public Safety Building in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson, running for a second term, picks up an endorsement from the Police Benevolent Association’s (PBA) West Georgia Chapter.

The PBA chapter screening committee interviewed Henderson and businessman John Anker.

Both candidates were asked the same set of questions. After review, the committee decided that Henderson was the man for the job.

They officially announced their endorsement today outside of the Public Safety Building.

“Skip Henderson’s answers, and comments won unanimously as far picking him for representing us to be mayor. We know how important it is to care for officers, benefits,” said West Georgia PBA President Toni Holloway.

The Police Benevolent Association provides representation for all officers. The West Georgia chapter represents nearly 850 officers, with 350 living in Columbus.

