Rain Chances Creeping Up by Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday looks like a fantastic day - a lot like Wednesday - with dry conditions and warm temperatures in the afternoon with highs up in the mid to upper 80s in most spots. By Friday, we will be monitoring an area of low pressure drifting off the Atlantic coast in this direction, increasing our coverage of rain to 20-30%, and also increasing our clouds. Look for cooler temperatures in the afternoon with 70s in our eastern counties and lower 80s for most other folks. For the weekend, rain coverage will be in the 10-20% range with a little better chance at seeing showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and although rain coverage will be very low, you might want to have the umbrella on standby just in case you get under one of those pop up showers or storms. Next week will start off with some rain coverage on Monday in the 20-30% range, but the main story for most of the week will be the dry and hot weather that will build in. The lower 90s will be back for many on Monday that don’t get wet, and the mid 90s are possible throughout the rest of the week. Humidity values should be low, but this should be the warmest stretch of weather in 2022 so far.

