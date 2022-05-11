Business Break
Troup County courtrooms see major technology upgrades

(Source: Troup County Board of Commissioners)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Court Services Department has announced several major technology advancements to courtrooms at the Troup County Government Center in LaGrange.

The upgrades include large, secured viewing screens, wide-angle cameras, document cameras, monitors, and acoustic panels. Officials say Troup is the second county in the state to equip courtrooms with these specific improvements, only behind Spalding County.

In addition to the main courtrooms at the government center, these upgrades can be found at the Magistrate Courtroom and the Troup County Jail’s Hearing Room.

“The past two years have made it crucial to find alternative ways to conduct court proceedings,” said Lindsay Mobley, court services director. “Liberty Technology has provided us the tools we need to make sure justice continues moving forward. Troup County is ahead of the curve, and our judges are handling cases at a very fast pace, despite COVID-related stumbling blocks. With this new technology, we can only expect to become more proficient in serving our citizens.”

According to a news release, these enhancements give Troup County courtrooms the opportunity to offer the following capabilities: secure courtroom proceeding recordings; presentation of paperless evidence; improved sound quality; and virtual attendance by judges, attorneys, inmates, and witnesses.

Officials say the upgrades were made possible through grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

