Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US customs officers find rare destructive beetle in fruit boxes at US-Mexico border

U.S. customs officers spotted a rare pest trying to hitch a ride across the border earlier this...
U.S. customs officers spotted a rare pest trying to hitch a ride across the border earlier this month.(US Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers spotted a rare insect trying to hitch a ride across the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month.

According to the agency, the insect was spotted on May 2 at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas.

CBP agriculture specialists report they discovered the Cochabamba beetle inside a shipment of fruit. Officials said the beetle is a rare pest usually found in Central and South America and never seen before at a U.S. port of entry.

U.S. customs said the beetles are destructive and cause agricultural and economic damage. The fruit shipment was returned to Mexico.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family’s estate
Clarence Dixon's execution took place on Wednesday.
Clarence Dixon dies in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Democrats’ effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
FILE - Sgt. Kevin Fowler organizes food at a food bank distribution by the Greater Cleveland...
High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs