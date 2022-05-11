Business Break
Vehicle in creek following wreck on Lee Road in Lee County

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A wreck in Lee County has left one vehicle in a creek and some injuries.

The incident occurred on the 4800 block of Lee Road 379, near the Lee County Flea Market and Highway 280.

There have been injuries reported. However, we are unsure of the specifics.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for more updates.

