Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warm and dry for now, Isolated showers possible toward the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
More sun than clouds for the next couple days with highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers possible starting Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny on this Wednesday; a few clouds may stream in from the north. A bit of a breeze from time to time. Highs mostly in the mid 80s. Passing clouds tonight. Not quite as cool with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s to lower 60. Toasty sunshine is back Thursday. Warm and on the breezy side in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures back down a little bit Friday afternoon and clouds and moisture increases just enough to mention the possibility of a few isolated showers moving in from the east. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of us stay dry for the weekend with rain coverage around 20% or less. Turning hot and humid as the mid to upper 80s return. We may come close to 90 Sunday. Forget coming close to 90 next week; we’re forecasting highs in the low 90s early in the week with mid 90s possible toward mid week assuming it stays fairly sunny and dry. Hope your A/C is in good working order!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

More sun than clouds for the next couple days with highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warm & Dry Through Thursday; Low-End Rain Chances Friday & Weekend
Full sunshine today will lead to a warmer afternoon. Everyone tops out between 80 and 85...
Sunshine galore Tuesday, Warmer afternoons ahead as we stay dry
Sunny and warmer on this Tuesday with highs at least in the 80s.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go