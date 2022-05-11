Warm and dry for now, Isolated showers possible toward the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny on this Wednesday; a few clouds may stream in from the north. A bit of a breeze from time to time. Highs mostly in the mid 80s. Passing clouds tonight. Not quite as cool with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s to lower 60. Toasty sunshine is back Thursday. Warm and on the breezy side in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures back down a little bit Friday afternoon and clouds and moisture increases just enough to mention the possibility of a few isolated showers moving in from the east. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of us stay dry for the weekend with rain coverage around 20% or less. Turning hot and humid as the mid to upper 80s return. We may come close to 90 Sunday. Forget coming close to 90 next week; we’re forecasting highs in the low 90s early in the week with mid 90s possible toward mid week assuming it stays fairly sunny and dry. Hope your A/C is in good working order!

