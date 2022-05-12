74-year-old man drowns at West Point Lake

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A 74-year-old man is dead after drowning in Troup County early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West Point Lake at the Yellow Jacket Boat Ramp off Cameron Mill Road.

Crews recovered the body of Randall Wilson, of Carrollto, Ga., shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The victim’s brother told authorities that he and his brother had just put their boat in the water. Wilson reportedly stayed on the boat while his brother was parking their truck and trailer.

A few minutes later, the victim’s brother says he walked down to the ramp area and noticed the boat was freely floating in the water with Wilson in apparent distress and went under.

No further details are available as the case remains under investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

