Bond revoked for Valley murder suspect after new charge

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley murder suspect is back behind bars due to a new charge he’s facing.

53-year-old Patrick Shannon Templeton was arrested Wednesday by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office after the State of Alabama filed a motion earlier this week to have his bond revoked.

His latest arrest comes a month after he was charged with third-degree domestic violence in Chambers County, according to court documents.

Templeton was out on bail awaiting trial after he allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Justin Anthony Meadows in January of 2019. The two reportedly got into an argument when Meadows’ vehicle became stuck in the mud at the suspect’s home.

Templeton’s wife told police in 2019 that Meadows came to the home looking for their son. After finding out that their son wasn’t there, Meadows reportedly attempted to leave and got stuck in the mud.

Under the state-requested order, Templeton is to remain in custody of the Chambers County Detention Facility without bond as he awaits trial.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.