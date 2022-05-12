Business Break
Dancing Stars of Columbus holds first group rehearsal tonight

By WTVM News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are about two weeks away from Dancing Stars of Columbus, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tonight was the first group rehearsal as dancers got ready for the big show, our Barbara Gauthier being one of the dancers.

She says she is so excited to be one of 12 participants.

The dancers have been working hard with their professional partners, putting together the dance routines.

This year, the dance will raise more the $200,000.

2019 Dancing Stars Columbus winner Margie Norman says the fun event makes a difference in the lives of people struggling with Alzheimer’s and their families.

“This event started in Columbus the dancing stars, and it raises so much money for the disease of Alzheimer’s, and it goes towards the research and the treatment of patients with that disease,” expressed Norman.

Dancing Stars Columbus will be Thursday, May 26, at the Columbus Trade Center.

To help Barbara reach her $20,000 donation goal, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

