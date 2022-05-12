Business Break
FCC declines to revoke broadcast license from former Ala. House Speaker, owner of Auburn Networks

By WTVM News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Communications Commission, better known as the FCC, has declined to revoke broadcast licenses held by former Alabama House Speaker and former owner of Auburn Networks, Mike Hubbard.

Hubbard was accused of being involved in extra-legislative activities that included providing consulting services to private businesses under Auburn Network, Inc.

He was convicted in 2016 and is currently incarcerated at the Limestone Correctional Center.

The earliest release date for Hubbard is January 8, 2023.

