INTERVIEW: East Alabama Food Bank executive director talks about upcoming food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, May 14, marks the 30th anniversary of America’s great days of giving, the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Participating in this year’s food drive is simple. Leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

The food collected will go to local food banks in the area.

Executive Director of the Food Bank of East Alabama Martha Henk joined News Leader 9 to share more information.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.