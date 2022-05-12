Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: East Alabama Food Bank executive director talks about upcoming food drive

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, May 14, marks the 30th anniversary of America’s great days of giving, the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Participating in this year’s food drive is simple. Leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

The food collected will go to local food banks in the area.

Executive Director of the Food Bank of East Alabama Martha Henk joined News Leader 9 to share more information.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

City of Opelika invites community to free lunchtime concert every Wednesday in May
Liberty Theatre in Columbus receives $50K Historic Preservation Grant
Fox, Liberty Theatre host donation ceremony to celebrate Historic Preservation Month
City of Hamilton names first Black mayor
City of Hamilton names first Black mayor
Columbus Health Department to host Dad’s Baby Boot Camp this Saturday