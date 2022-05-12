Keller Williams, House of Heroes partner for Red Day event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Keller Williams teamed up with House of Heroes for their annual Red Day event.

During the month of May, every second Thursday is used by the real estate company to renew, energize and donate across the nation.

This year, in Columbus, the outreach program went to SFC (Ret.) Carlos Rivera de Jesus. He served 22 years in the Army.

Today, volunteers worked to do some upgrades to his home.

The real estate agency representatives said this was a day of service in our area.

“Obviously we’re a military community, so that’s important to us as well to give back to veterans like Mr. Rivera who have served our country and given us the freedoms that we have,” said realtor Michael Campos.

Along with the Army vet receiving recognition for his service, he was also presented with a flag.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.