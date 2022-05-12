Business Break
Lee County sheriff speaks on department procedures following end of recent Ala. manhunt

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, News Leader 9 spoke with East Alabama law enforcement officials.

They are taking several measures to prevent escapes like the recent Lauderdale, Alabama incident involving Casey White and Vicky White.

The pair were captured 11 days after the escape, with the corrections employee that assisted now dead.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his department is one of several in Alabama working hard to ensure safety and security measures are in place to prevent mistakes and crimes like this.

“We have a manual policies, procedures that outlines exactly how things are to be done and give a great framework within which our personnel operate,” said Jones.

The sheriff says they have checks and balances in place that allow them to monitor the activity of any operation going on.

He adds that he knows Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton personally and believes he was simply dealing with an isolated situation involving a longtime, trusted staff member.

