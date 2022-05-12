A Little Cooler Friday; Low Rain Coverage Returns Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re watching an area of low pressure moving onshore the East Coast tonight that will spread clouds in our direction going into Friday. Temperatures on Friday should be a little bit cooler than the last few days thanks to the increase in clouds and at least a chance at a few showers or storm. The overall rain coverage on Friday will be around 10-20%. For the weekend, highs climb back to the mid to upper 80s with a 10% rain coverage on Saturday and a 20-30% rain coverage by Sunday. Many folks will stay dry, but you’ll want to have the umbrella in the car just in case showers pop up in the afternoon or evening. For next week, the rain coverage doesn’t climb above 20% and some really hot weather will build in. Look for highs in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday with mid 90s possible for Wednesday through next Saturday.

