Meet the candidates: Harris County Board of Commissioners District 3
By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County’s District 3 Board of Commissioners seat is open in this year’s election. The Board of Commissioners act as an executive liaison between county leaders and departments, helping make important decisions that affect residents.

Harry Bannister, Jr., Mark Lawrence and Greg Gantt, and running for district ‘s 3 seat.

First up is Pastor Mark Lawrence. Originally from Columbus, he’s a Harris County resident and is pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fortson, Georgia. Lawrence says Harris biggest problem is growth, he says he wants to navigate changes to those challenges.

“I want to be able to address a lot of issues,” said Lawrence. “We have a lot of building; we have a lot of issues with traffic, and I want to be the person that would be able to communicate between the county commissioners and the citizens of Harris County.”

Also running is Retired Aflac Vice President of income and investments Greg Gantt. He says there’s a need for someone with vital business experience on the Board.

Gantt told NL9 he’s the man to help manage the county’s growth and potential.

“We’re blessed to be growing at a 2.8 percent growth rate for the population between 2021 and 2020,said Gantt. “We’ve got some budgeting issues coming up, I’m a fiscal conservative so I feel like controlling the budget is a very important thing to do when the county’s growing like we are.”

Both candidates I spoke with say that their dedication to the role is important as it’s a way to give back to their communities.

The third candidate is Harry Bannister. We reached out for an interview but were unsuccessful in reaching him.

Bannister’s focus is on things like keeping Harris County as a quite community, decreasing overcrowding in schools and combatting area housing issues.

