Meet the candidates: Troup County Board of Commissioner’s Chairperson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The race is on for Chairperson for Troup County’s Board of Commissioners. There are two candidates running for the chair seat.

Phil Nations and current Troup County Board of Commissioners Chairman Patrick Crews who running again. They both said their experience makes them vested in their community.

With a population of almost 70,000, Troup County’s Board of Commissioners is looking to fill its Chair seat this election year.

The Board of Commissioner’s Chair helps lead the board in decision making issues that affect area services throughout the county.

Currently, Patrick Crews has held the seat for 3 terms and is running for reelection.

He said his previous experience makes him best fit for the job.

“I was in the banking business for 32 years., said Crews. “We have a strong financial position in the county, and I think that’s very important to attract new businesses too.”

He said the county has grown, but there’s still work to do.

“I think it’s very important for our community to grow, said Crews. ”If we bring more working citizens here, then there’ll be more opportunities for retail establishments and other services for our community.”

“I think it’s time for this county to come back to where it used to be, as far as a community caring about each other,” said retired business owner and candidate Phil Nations.

Nations said he’s focused on bringing communities in the area back together, saying that focus will help reshape the county.

He said his focus is also making sure residents stay in the county.

“We need to get some of the better places to shop, said Nations. “Target, Kohls, places like that because we’re missing all the shopping.”

Both candidates said housing is also an important issue, with several projects in the works, Crews and Nations said they are eager to bring in new ideas and strategies to the board that will benefit all Troup County residents.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.