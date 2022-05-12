COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Cotton Companies development firm announced Thursday its newest addition to the adaptive reuse development space, Highside Market.

Nonic Bar & Kitchen, a Columbus neighborhood restaurant and bar, is relocating to the city’s latest adaptive reuse development and hub for entertainment, dining, retail and office space. The project is currently under construction, and is already opening in phases.

“Nonic has been a community staple and favorite of Columbus visitors for years, but we always wanted to do more with the concept,” said Robert Battle, Partner, and Co-Owner of Nonic. “Highside Market will allow us to highlight the most special aspects of the Nonic brand and give it what it deserves to grow and evolve properly, while giving our community what they need and deserve in a truly great food and beverage experience. We couldn’t be more excited to take this next step.”

Nonic Bar & Kitchen relocating to Highside Market (Source: Highside Market)

Battle, along with Columbus natives Miles Greathouse, Chad Scrimpshire and Garrett Lawrence also own and operate the local favorites Jarfly and Maltitude.

Moving from its current site in Uptown Columbus, the new dining options will include indoor, outdoor patio, and a rooftop deck, totaling 7,980 square feet. The new location will continue features of regional draft beer and will allow for a larger food menu, including weekend brunch.

“The Nonic team has developed a stronghold of creative drinks and food, plus a lively environment that people are simply drawn to,” said Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. “With the relocation to Highside Market, their kitchen will almost triple in size and with the addition of a new adjacent patio space and rooftop deck, their team will be able to bring that same fun, relaxed and incredible dining experience to more people every day.”

Nonic Bar & Kitchen relocating to Highside Market (Source: Highside Market)

Centrally located in the heart of Columbus, Highside Market has a unique mix of new construction and preserved structures dating back to 1939. Highside Market’s design will reflect the city’s booming revitalization rooted in rich history.

The 55,000 square foot destination is slated to feature 20,000 square feet of designated restaurant space, 20,000 square feet of retail, 15,000 square feet of office space, a greenspace, and outdoor lounge areas.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.