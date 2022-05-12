OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects.

On May 10, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a third degree theft of property which occurred at Best Buy - located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

Surveillance video shows two female suspects enter the store at approximately 10:50 a.m. The suspects stole approximately $750 worth of security cameras and security doorbells before leaving the scene in an older model black Dodge Charger with a Georgia license plate.

Opelika police searching for two theft suspects (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The first suspect has short black hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt and a long red and pink striped skirt, carrying a black bag or purse. The second suspect has dark hair. She was seen wearing a ponytail, a blue and white bandana, a pink hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

It is believed that the suspects live or frequent the Clayton County, Georgia.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please immediately call the Opelika police at 334-705-5220.

