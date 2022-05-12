Business Break
Overturned vehicle causing major delays on I-85 NB in Opelika

(WCAX)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 61, a mile north of exit 60. Both lanes are closed, but drivers are able to pass through the right shoulder, ALDOT reports.

Traffic maps show heavy congestion in the area. Drivers should consider taking an alternative route.

We’ll provide an update as crews clear the scene.

Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
