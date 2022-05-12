Police investigating after shots fired into LaGrange convenience store

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a convenience store was damaged by gunfire.

Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to AK Food Mart on Whitesville Road in reference to shots fired.

Police say the clerk reported hearing gunshots earlier in the evening and later found a hole in the front glass door where at least one bullet entered the business.

According to LaGrange police, Troup County 911 received a call regarding shots fired in the same area about an hour before this incident was reported.

Anyone with information about a shooting in this area is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

