Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigating after shots fired into LaGrange convenience store

(None)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a convenience store was damaged by gunfire.

Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to AK Food Mart on Whitesville Road in reference to shots fired.

Police say the clerk reported hearing gunshots earlier in the evening and later found a hole in the front glass door where at least one bullet entered the business.

According to LaGrange police, Troup County 911 received a call regarding shots fired in the same area about an hour before this incident was reported.

Anyone with information about a shooting in this area is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Meet the candidates: Troup County Board of Commissioners Chairperson
Meet the candidates: Troup County Board of Commissioner’s Chairperson
Meet the candidates: Harris County Board of Commissioners District 3
Meet the candidates: Harris County Board of Commissioners District 3
Overturned vehicle causing major delays on I-85 NB in Opelika
Mostly sunny, warm and breezy on this Thursday.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go