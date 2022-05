COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to these four Greenwave on signing to play college athletics!

List of student-athletes signing

Makiyah Jones - University of Health Sciences (Soccer)

Alicia Coleman - Allen University (Soccer)

Victoria Rosser - Southern Union State Community College (Basketball)

Zakir Russ - LaGrange College (Football).

