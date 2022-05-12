Business Break
Stray dog gets second chance, becomes police department’s ‘Community Outreach Canine’

Captain Mugshot, also known as Mugz, joined the Truckee Police Department on Friday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (Gray News) – A police department in California is adding a new partner to their roster – a stray dog.

The Truckee Police Department said the department officially adopted an 8-month-old American bulldog they named Captain Mugshot, who will also be known as Mugz.

Mugz was originally picked up as a stray and placed in a local shelter. Truckee police and the Humane Society both saw that Mugz was something “very special.”

“It didn’t take long for Truckee PD to decide it was time to bring a dog back into the local police department,” police wrote in a Facebook post. They adopted him on Friday.

However, Mugz won’t be a typical police K-9. He’ll be a “Community Outreach Canine,” working hard to provide outreach and education in the community on behalf of the police department.

“We are so excited to have this special canine working alongside Truckee PD,” Truckee police support services manager Deverie Acuff said. “Community Outreach is an important part of what we do, and we’re excited for the community to meet the newest member of the team.”

Mugz will be competing his training before he is ready for duty.

Truckee is located about 30 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada.

