Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

United States to host Rugby World Cup for 1st time

A Sydney ferry sails past the illuminated pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of the final...
A Sydney ferry sails past the illuminated pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of the final vote for the hosting of the Rugby World Cups, Thursday, May 12, 2022. World Rugby announced the host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 after a meeting of its council in Dublin on Thursday, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women).(Mark Baker | AP Photo/Mark Baker)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN (AP) — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as the host of the men’s tournament in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later.

World Rugby announced the host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 after a meeting of its council in Dublin on Thursday, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women).

The sport is breaking new ground by taking its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby regarding it as an area of untapped potential in both a commercial and sporting sense.

Hosting the two World Cups will cost around $500 million, with profits and losses shared between World Rugby and USA Rugby. More than 20 American cities are potential hosts for World Cup matches, USA Rugby has said.

The bid received support from the White House, with U.S. President Joe Biden sending a letter to World Rugby last month giving governmental guarantees and his backing for the “development of rugby in the United States.”

The men’s Rugby World Cup is regarded in some parts of the world as the third biggest sporting event, after the soccer World Cup and the summer Olympics.

The United States is hosting all three events in a five-year span from 2026, starting with the men’s soccer World Cup that year — with Mexico and Canada as co-hosts — and then the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

The Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah has identified a suspect in a double murder from...
Suspect identified in Utah double murder case
Aerials show fire crews trying to douse flames burning homes in Laguna Hills, Calif. (Source:...
RAW: Homes burn in Los Angeles-area wildfire
Meet the candidates: Troup County Board of Commissioners Chairperson
Meet the candidates: Troup County Board of Commissioner’s Chairperson
Meet the candidates: Harris County Board of Commissioners District 3
Meet the candidates: Harris County Board of Commissioners District 3