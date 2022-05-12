Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus

Uptown Columbus releases event lineup for RiverFest
Uptown Columbus releases event lineup for RiverFest
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the Chattahoochee Valley’s favorite annual events is back this weekend.

Riverfest kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The event marks the beginning of the whitewater season for rafting and kayaking.

Celebrations are running through Saturday night, with free admission all weekend long.

Riverfest brings over 50 food, beverage, and art vendors to Woodruff Park and over four live music acts throughout the weekend.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus suspends trash can collections until further notice
Robert Joseph Stetina
Lee County man arrested for sexual solicitation of 12-year-old girl
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Investigation
Vehicle in creek following wreck on Lee Road in Lee County

Latest News

Keller Williams, House of Heroes partner for Red Day event in Columbus
Accident I-85 Columbus
Northbound lanes blocked on I-85 following vehicle accident in Columbus
Several organizations hosting summer programs for kids in Chattahoochee Valley
Nonic Bar & Kitchen relocating to Highside Market
Nonic Bar & Kitchen relocating to Highside Market