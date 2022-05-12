Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the Chattahoochee Valley’s favorite annual events is back this weekend.

Riverfest kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The event marks the beginning of the whitewater season for rafting and kayaking.

Celebrations are running through Saturday night, with free admission all weekend long.

Riverfest brings over 50 food, beverage, and art vendors to Woodruff Park and over four live music acts throughout the weekend.

