Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warm breeze today, Few lucky spots could get a shower Friday

Tyler’s forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is hard to come by a lot of times in May; that is certainly the case this year. We’ve only received 0.14″ since May 1. Toasty sunshine today. It will be breezy at times as the pattern tries to change a touch thanks to an area of low pressure moving slowly inland along the Carolina coast. A warm afternoon is on the way with lots of mid 80s on the board, a few upper 80s again possible. Occasional clouds tonight. Mild and a bit breezy with lows in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday. Sprinkles, a few isolated showers or storms may make it into the Chattahoochee Valley from that system. However, most of us won’t have luck; rain coverage will be around 20% locally with higher coverage across middle and especially east Georgia. Low-end rain chances remain in play for the weekend, more so Sunday than Saturday. Both days are looking pretty good for outdoor plans; please don’t forget the water and sunscreen though! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a noticeable uptick in humidity (just not at July or August levels). Hot and mainly dry next week forecast highs easily in the low to mid 90s!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Mostly sunny, warm and breezy on this Thursday.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Creeping Up by Friday & the Weekend
Mainly dry the next couple days with plenty of warmth in the afternoons. Some showers may...
Warm and dry for now, Isolated showers possible toward the weekend
More sun than clouds for the next couple days with highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go