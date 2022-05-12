Warm breeze today, Few lucky spots could get a shower Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is hard to come by a lot of times in May; that is certainly the case this year. We’ve only received 0.14″ since May 1. Toasty sunshine today. It will be breezy at times as the pattern tries to change a touch thanks to an area of low pressure moving slowly inland along the Carolina coast. A warm afternoon is on the way with lots of mid 80s on the board, a few upper 80s again possible. Occasional clouds tonight. Mild and a bit breezy with lows in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday. Sprinkles, a few isolated showers or storms may make it into the Chattahoochee Valley from that system. However, most of us won’t have luck; rain coverage will be around 20% locally with higher coverage across middle and especially east Georgia. Low-end rain chances remain in play for the weekend, more so Sunday than Saturday. Both days are looking pretty good for outdoor plans; please don’t forget the water and sunscreen though! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a noticeable uptick in humidity (just not at July or August levels). Hot and mainly dry next week forecast highs easily in the low to mid 90s!

