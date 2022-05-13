$170 million in federal funds coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Federal dollars will be coming to Columbus soon. The latest announcement coming from U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

A little over 2.6 million dollars will be coming to the city, this after construction of affordable housing slowed in recent years. The funding is a part of a federal grant totaling over $170 million for the state of Georgia.

According to Cathy Williams with Neighbor Works Columbus - every penny counts.

“This appears to be additional funds on top of that to really try to impact the crisis that we are experiencing,” says Williams.

It is unclear which areas will see funding or how soon construction will begin.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.