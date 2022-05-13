Auburn University students helping feed kids for the summer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of Auburn University students are poised to make a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of grade school-age kids.

There are different locations where anyone can drop off food in boxes. Auburn students will then package these items up, and parents in need can take back to their kids.

The Summer Sustenance Project is collecting food and donations for kids in kindergarten through 5th grade who are registered in the Auburn city school system.

The program is designed to help struggling parents provide meals and snacks to their kids during the summer months.

Auburn University Undergrad programs officer and coordinator Caroline Payne-Purvis says these kids get free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the school year, but when summer hits, that all stops.

“Collect food for kids this summer for kids who experience food insecurities, so food insecurities is when they maybe don’t know when their next meal is coming from, they don’t have consistent food.”

According to Feeding America, one in six children in America worries about their next meal. Payne says their goal is to feed as many kids as possible this summer. If parents want to sign up all they need to do is email Payne.

If you are interested in donating, there are five different drop-off locations in Auburn, or you can donate money online. Payne says their goal is to collect 75,000 dollars plus still collect non-perishable food items.

“So, anything you think of a kid eating for breakfast, lunch a snack non-perishable. We can feed more kids, that would reach probably reach about 100-150 kids for the entire summer.”

Payne says for the online or cash donations, they have a special donor who will match the grand total.

“It is Trent Brown with the New England Patriots he is a 7-year veteran in the NFL. He said he will match every one dollar for dollar.”

Payne says there will be dates posted on their Facebook page on when grocery bags full of food will be available to pick up for those families who signed up.

If you are interested in signing up for this project or would like to help donate, click here.

If you believe your child could benefit from this program, you can sign them up by sending the following information to cmpurvis@auburn.edu or 52-353-5105 (text, call or WhatsApp):

Information: Student name, school, contact information, # of kids, age of kids and food allergies

Students K-5 registered at:

Auburn Early ED

Cary Woods

Creekside

Dean Road

Ogle Tree

Richland

Wrights Mill

Yarbough

Drop off locations:

Benchmark Physical Therapy North - 2900 E University Ste. 130 Auburn, AL

Benchmark Physical Therapy South - 1111 S. College St. Unit 200B Auburn, AL

Bridgeway Diagnostics - 1910 E Samford Ave Auburn, AL

Spidle Hall Auburn University Campus

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.