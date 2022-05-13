Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community helps honor Ga. Rep. Calvin Smyre with farewell reception in Columbus

By Amaya Graham
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Celebration happened all week in Columbus for former Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre.

Tonight, in his hometown, people came out to acknowledge his many accomplishments during his nearly 50 years at the State Capitol.

“He’s done so much for the community,” said City Manager Isaiah Hughley.

Smyre served tirelessly for nearly half a century in the Georgia legislature. And tonight, his friends, coworkers and family members honored who they consider a phenomenal man.

He is known for bringing new developments to Columbus like the Rivercenter and the Annual Fountain City Classic.

As the longest-serving member in the Georgia State House, Ed Harbison says he has enjoyed working alongside Smyre for more than 30 years.

“He’s a great role model. He is really the kind of person to emulate because he carries himself in a statesmanlike manner, and I think that is good then and now,” said Harbison.

Smyre has helped enact some of Georgia’s most monumental legislation during his legislative career, from removing the Confederate flag as the Peach State’s symbol to expanding MARTA, Atlanta’s public transit.

“He has delivered for us for many years, but we know that he’s going to go and do some great things, and he’s going to enjoy the retirement from the state, but he’s gonna enjoy the bigger and better things that he’s going to go on to do,” said Hugley.

His work is not finished yet. President Biden appointed Smyre as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

“Columbus has supported me or from my entire 48 years of public life and in Georgia House of Representatives and deeply honored to be appointed by president Biden, and I’m looking forward to serving my country,” said Smyre.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
74-year-old man drowns at West Point Lake
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
53-year-old Patrick Shannon Templeton is back behind bars due to a new charge he’s facing.
Bond revoked for Valley murder suspect after new charge
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika

Latest News

Repairs underway to restore Columbus home destroyed in storm
Repairs underway to restore Columbus home destroyed in storm
Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus
Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus
RCSD holds award banquet honoring excellence among students, district employees
RCSD holds award banquet honoring excellence among students, district employees
Daechang Seat Corporation holds expansion groundbreaking today in Phenix City
Daechang Seat Corporation holds expansion groundbreaking today in Phenix City
Woman escapes house fire on Sandford Rd. in Phenix City
Woman escapes house fire on Sandford Rd. in Phenix City