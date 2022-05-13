Community helps honor Ga. Rep. Calvin Smyre with farewell reception in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Celebration happened all week in Columbus for former Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre.

Tonight, in his hometown, people came out to acknowledge his many accomplishments during his nearly 50 years at the State Capitol.

“He’s done so much for the community,” said City Manager Isaiah Hughley.

Smyre served tirelessly for nearly half a century in the Georgia legislature. And tonight, his friends, coworkers and family members honored who they consider a phenomenal man.

He is known for bringing new developments to Columbus like the Rivercenter and the Annual Fountain City Classic.

As the longest-serving member in the Georgia State House, Ed Harbison says he has enjoyed working alongside Smyre for more than 30 years.

“He’s a great role model. He is really the kind of person to emulate because he carries himself in a statesmanlike manner, and I think that is good then and now,” said Harbison.

Smyre has helped enact some of Georgia’s most monumental legislation during his legislative career, from removing the Confederate flag as the Peach State’s symbol to expanding MARTA, Atlanta’s public transit.

“He has delivered for us for many years, but we know that he’s going to go and do some great things, and he’s going to enjoy the retirement from the state, but he’s gonna enjoy the bigger and better things that he’s going to go on to do,” said Hugley.

His work is not finished yet. President Biden appointed Smyre as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

“Columbus has supported me or from my entire 48 years of public life and in Georgia House of Representatives and deeply honored to be appointed by president Biden, and I’m looking forward to serving my country,” said Smyre.

