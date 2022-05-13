Congratulations to 2022 graduates in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Graduation day has arrived in the Chattahoochee Valley! As seniors (and parents) are feeling a bundle of emotions, we want to highlight the special folks who reached this huge milestone!

And as the wonderful and wise Dr. Seuss once said, “You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting... So go on your way!”

Post your graduate in the link below!

Congratulations from WTVM News Leader 9!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.