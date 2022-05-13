Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Congratulations to 2022 graduates in the Chattahoochee Valley

WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Graduation day has arrived in the Chattahoochee Valley! As seniors (and parents) are feeling a bundle of emotions, we want to highlight the special folks who reached this huge milestone!

And as the wonderful and wise Dr. Seuss once said, “You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting... So go on your way!”

Post your graduate in the link below!

Congratulations from WTVM News Leader 9!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
74-year-old man drowns at West Point Lake
Arrest made.
Six people indicted on drug charges in Phenix City
53-year-old Patrick Shannon Templeton is back behind bars due to a new charge he’s facing.
Bond revoked for Valley murder suspect after new charge

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Pet of the Week: Five terrier-mix puppies from New Hope Rescue
Pet of the Week: Five terrier-mix puppies from New Hope Rescue looking for ‘fur’ever home
Woman escapes house fire on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
Community helps honor Ga. Rep. Calvin Smyre with farewell reception in Columbus