Daechang Seat Corporation holds expansion groundbreaking today in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today for East Alabama, a big win. Hundreds of new jobs are on the way.

Phenix City Mayor and council members joined special guest Governor Kay Ivey for the groundbreaking of the expansion of Daechang Seat Corporation USA.

The mayor and council approved an incentive package earlier this year for the international automotive supply company to expand manufacturing operations in Phenix City.

This $20 million investment will provide over 300 jobs.

The new facility will be on 22-acres of land in Phenix City Industrial Park, and construction plans will begin in 2023.

Thursday morning, Ivey joined Mayor Eddie Low in praising the opportunities being created by the expansion.

Daechang, a sizeable automotive seat manufacturer, says they are looking forward to working in Phenix City and continuing to grow.

