Eyes to the Skies! Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend

Late Sunday night into Monday morning
Total Lunar Eclipse Timing
Total Lunar Eclipse Timing(WTVM Weather)
By Anna Sims
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are an avid skywatcher like many of us, you are in for a treat this weekend! Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, there will be a Total Lunar Eclipse that will be visible in our area.

So, what is causing all of this? Well, late Sunday night the Moon will enter the darkest part Earth’s shadow, also known as Earth’s “Umbra”. While the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, we will see a red glow to the Moon. This phenomena is often called the “Blood Moon” due to its red tint.

We will see the very beginning stages of the eclipse around 10:28PM ET with the beginning of the total eclipse starting at 11:29PM ET. The timing of the maximum eclipse will be around 12:12AM ET, and then the eclipse will come to a complete end around 1:56AM ET.

This is the first total lunar eclipse since May 2021, and we won’t see another total eclipse until November of 2021.

