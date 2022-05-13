Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Safe Kids to host water safety event for children Saturday in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the weather warms up and more families head to the water, it is important to remember water safety, including wearing a life jacket.

Safe Kids Columbus is hosting a special event this weekend to make sure kids are equipped with life jackets.

Today, Pam Fair with Safe Kids joined News Leader 9 to share more information about the upcoming event.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus suspends trash can collections until further notice
Robert Joseph Stetina
Lee County man arrested for sexual solicitation of 12-year-old girl
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
74-year-old man drowns at West Point Lake

Latest News

Daechang Seat Corp.
Daechang Seat Corporation holds expansion groundbreaking today in Phenix City
Woman escapes home fire on Sandford Rd. in Phenix City
Repairs underway to restore Columbus home destroyed in storm
Uptown Columbus releases event lineup for RiverFest
Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus