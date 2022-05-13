INTERVIEW: Safe Kids to host water safety event for children Saturday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the weather warms up and more families head to the water, it is important to remember water safety, including wearing a life jacket.

Safe Kids Columbus is hosting a special event this weekend to make sure kids are equipped with life jackets.

Today, Pam Fair with Safe Kids joined News Leader 9 to share more information about the upcoming event.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.