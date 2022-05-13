Opelika police searching for four theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four theft suspects.

On May 3, four suspects - three females and one male, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods on Enterprise Drive at approximately 8:02 p.m.

The male is seen leaving the store with several items of merchandise stuffed in his pants. The three females then attempted to exit the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise however, ended up abandoning it near the front of the store.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a white or silver SUV. The male can be seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt, and white shoes. Two of the females can be seen wearing denim jackets and the third female suspect is seen wearing a long-sleeve blue dress with sandals.

The suspects took approximately $725 in merchandise.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

