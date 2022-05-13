Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Five terrier-mix puppies from New Hope Rescue

Pet of the Week: Five terrier-mix puppies from New Hope Rescue
Pet of the Week: Five terrier-mix puppies from New Hope Rescue(Source: New Hope Rescue)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your future fur baby is calling your name!

Five 12-week-old fun and loving terrier mix puppies need their forever homes. All of the puppies are up-to-date with their age appropriate shots. They have three DHPP, Bordetella and have been dewormed several times.

There are five puppies available are from the same litter.

Mom and puppies were abandoned. Brownie, their mom, had her babies outside and were found by a good Samaritan who saved them. They have all been with New Hope Rescue since 5 weeks of age.

They love toys and chew bones. They all get along with one another and love to play together.  Their mom is 35 pounds, however, the dad is not known. New Hope Rescue is estimating all puppies to be at an average weight between 25-40 pounds.

Please apply using the puppy application, click HERE. To see other adoptable pets at New Hope Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
74-year-old man drowns at West Point Lake
53-year-old Patrick Shannon Templeton is back behind bars due to a new charge he’s facing.
Bond revoked for Valley murder suspect after new charge
Arrest made.
Six people indicted on drug charges in Phenix City

Latest News

Woman escapes house fire on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
Community helps honor Ga. Rep. Calvin Smyre with farewell reception in Columbus
Daechang Seat Corp.
Daechang Seat Corporation holds expansion groundbreaking today in Phenix City
Repairs underway to restore Columbus home destroyed in storm