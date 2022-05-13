Pet of the Week: Five terrier-mix puppies from New Hope Rescue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your future fur baby is calling your name!

Five 12-week-old fun and loving terrier mix puppies need their forever homes. All of the puppies are up-to-date with their age appropriate shots. They have three DHPP, Bordetella and have been dewormed several times.

There are five puppies available are from the same litter.

Mom and puppies were abandoned. Brownie, their mom, had her babies outside and were found by a good Samaritan who saved them. They have all been with New Hope Rescue since 5 weeks of age.

They love toys and chew bones. They all get along with one another and love to play together. Their mom is 35 pounds, however, the dad is not known. New Hope Rescue is estimating all puppies to be at an average weight between 25-40 pounds.

