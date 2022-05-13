Quantavias Allen named Brookstone boys basketball coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After leading the Spencer High School boys basketball team to the GHSA 4A title this year, Quantavias Allen has been named the head boys basketball coach at Brookstone School.

Allen currently serves as Spencer’s Athletic Director. He will transition to his new role this summer. Here’s what Allen sent to Sports Leader 9 when asked about his move:

Allen sent us this text when we asked about his decision to take the Brookstone job. @COACHQALLEN @BrookstoneHoops @OfficialGHSA pic.twitter.com/gDWpdii5LY — WTVM Sports Leader 9 (@wtvmsports) May 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.