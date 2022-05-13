Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Quantavias Allen named Brookstone boys basketball coach

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After leading the Spencer High School boys basketball team to the GHSA 4A title this year, Quantavias Allen has been named the head boys basketball coach at Brookstone School.

Allen currently serves as Spencer’s Athletic Director. He will transition to his new role this summer. Here’s what Allen sent to Sports Leader 9 when asked about his move:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus suspends trash can collections until further notice
Robert Joseph Stetina
Lee County man arrested for sexual solicitation of 12-year-old girl
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
Family continues to search for missing Columbus woman after 35 years
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
74-year-old man drowns at West Point Lake

Latest News

Spencer holds signing for four student-athletes
Spencer holds signing day for four student-athletes
Central’s Jayla McKissic signs to play college basketball
Central’s Jayla McKissic signs to play college basketball
Calvary baseball seeking fourth-straight state title
Calvary baseball seeking fourth-straight state title
Rapids hire Warren van der Westhuizen as Director of Soccer Ops.
Rapids hire Warren van der Westhuizen as Director of Soccer Ops.