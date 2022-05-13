Business Break
Rain Chances Are Back; Sunday Likely to be Wetter Than Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances were back on Friday with some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening, but going into Saturday, the chances of rain look a little slimmer with the best coverage in some of our East Alabama counties, but even there, the coverage will only be 10-20% in the afternoon and evening. Areas of fog will be around tonight into early Saturday as well. Sunday will feature a better overall chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening with the coverage around 30-40%. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s depending on the coverage of rain and clouds in the afternoon. For next week, we expect a stretch of mostly dry weather for Monday through Friday with coverage between 0-20% on most days with the heat building back in. Look for highs in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with the potential for mid 90s as we end next week. It looks like there could be a slightly better chance at some rain and storms for *next* weekend, but we will have to keep a close eye on that as we get closer!

