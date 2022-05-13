RCSD holds award banquet honoring excellence among students, district employees

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District honored the best of the best tonight during its Superintendent Award of Excellence banquet.

Thirty recipients were nominated for exemplifying excellence from the classroom to the district office.

The honorees included students, teachers, principals, custodians and much more.

During his speech, keynote speaker Alabama State Senator Bill Beasley from District 28 touted the largest budget passed by the Alabama legislature this year for education, $8.2 billion to enhance learning across the state.

Russell County Schools Federal Program Director Sarah Kimmel was among the recipients recognized by Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley.

“Those that were chosen they come to work every day. One of our mottos this year that Dr. Coley Led us is that we are all in this together, and so I do believe that all of the honorees tonight they come to work in this school because its students, its directors, its principals, its teachers,” said Kimmel.

Several board members were in attendance as well.

The Russell County High School Jazz Band entertained the crowd with great music.

